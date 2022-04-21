Animal injection to man: ASI suspended for letting off a quack

Mayurbhanj SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo suspended ASI Pabitra Mohan Rout, posted at Mahuldiha police station. The ASI was accused of allowing a quack to go scot free even as he was nabbed by local people and handed over to police for administering livestock injections to a man.

The quack, identified as Biswanath Behera (62) of Kantipal in Keonjhar district, had administered three livestock injections to a 55-year-old Srikanta Mohanta suffering from back pain on April 16.