Army won't let any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along borders: Gen Naravane

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, Gen Naravane said that the Army stands firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country's borders.

"We stand firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along our borders. Our response to such attempts has been swift, calibrated and decisive as was seen when the situation demanded," General Naravane said.

The Army chief giving the current stand off position with China said "Last year was extremely challenging for the Army. Joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which is a constructive step. The 14th round of military-level talks was held between India and China recently to keep the situation under control."

However, he asserted that India's desire for peace is born out of strength and should not be mistaken otherwise.

"We believe that the differences in perceptions and disputes are best resolved through established norms based on the principle of equal and mutual security. Our desire for peace and tranquillity is born out of our inherent strength. It should not be mistaken otherwise," he added.