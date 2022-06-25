At 15,940, India sees dip in fresh Covid cases, 20 deaths

In the same period, 20 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,974.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has also jumped to 91,779 cases accounting for 0.21 per cent of the total positive cases.



The recovery of 12,425 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,61,481. Consequently, the recovery rate of the country now stands at 98.58 per cent.