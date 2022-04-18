At 2,183, India's new Covid cases nearly doubles in 24 hrs

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.



Over 2.43 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.



More than 20.53 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.