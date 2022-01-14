At 2,64,202, India logs 239-day high of daily COVID cases, 315 fresh fatalities

There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19.