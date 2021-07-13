At 31,443, India records least new COVID-19 cases in 118 days

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 49,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,00,63,720 till date.



The Ministry said that a total of 38,14,67,646 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 40,65,862 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 43,40,58,138 samples have been tested up to July 11 for Covid-19. Of these 17,40,325 samples were tested on Sunday.