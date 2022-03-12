At 3614, India records lowest single-day rise in Covid cases since May 12, 2020

The death toll due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases, the ministry said.