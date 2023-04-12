Avoid rumours on Bathinda military base firing incident: Army

Chandigarh, April 12: Considering sensitivities involved, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked the media to avoid rumours and refrain from speculation over a firing incident inside the Military Station in Punjab's Bathinda, which led to the deaths of four soldiers, and "the area continues to be sealed off to establish the facts of the case".

The firing took place at about 4.35 a.m. at the military base -- the largest in Asia -- located some 100 km from the border of Pakistan.

"It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident," the South Western Command headquarters said in a statement.

"No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case."