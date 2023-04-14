Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideals, thoughts will continue to guide us: Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, saying "his ideals and thoughts will continue to guide us".

Shah took to Twitter to express his feeling for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar who was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. "Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who ensured justice and rights to the last person of the country, on his birth anniversary. Sacrificing all the comforts and facilities, he dedicated his life for the welfare of the underprivileged. His ideals and thoughts will continue to guide us," Shah said.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and so every year on this date, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti.