"Badal Saheb's departure is big loss for country": Amit Shah at 'Antim Ardas' of SAD patron

Muktsar Sahib, May 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the 'Antim Ardas' of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at Punjab's Lambi and said his departure is a big loss for the country.

"Badal Saheb's departure is a big loss for the country. In Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal stood like a rock against Emergency to protect democracy," Shah said. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also attended the Antim Ardas of former Punjab CM in Lambi, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

In memory of former Punjab CM, 'Antim Ardas' was held at CM Badal's village in Punjab.