Bald groom turned away by angry bride in UP

The groom, before walking into the mandap, felt dizzy and fainted. As he fell to the ground, his wig came off and everyone saw that he was bald, a fact that had been hidden from the bride's family.



As soon as the bride learnt that the groom was bald, she refused to go ahead with the marriage ceremonies.



No amount of convincing helped and the bride remained firm on her stand.



The matter reached the local police station but the bride remained firm even after the police intervention.