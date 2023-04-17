Bathinda Military Station Firing: Soldier confesses to killing four Army jawans

Bathinda (Punjab): An Army personnel detained by Punjab Police in connection with the April 12 firing at the Bathinda Military Station has confessed to involvement in killing four of his colleagues, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday.

After sustained interrogation, Gunner Desai Mohan, from the Artillery unit where the incident occurred has confessed to police to his involvement in stealing an INSAS rifle and killing four of his colleagues, according to the statement by South Western Command Headquarters, Indian Army. Initial investigations indicated that personal reasons or animosity could be reasons for the shooting.

Referring to his confession, the Army said that Mohan had stolen the weapon along with a filled magazine in the early morning hours of April 9 and hid it somewhere. On April 12, at around 4.30 am while he was on sentry duty, he moved to the first floor and killed all four personnel while they were asleep.

Mohan then threw the rifle into a sewage pit. The weapon and additional ammunition have been recovered from the sewage pit, said the Army statement.

The statement made by Desai Mohan while filing the initial FIR on April 12, mentioning two persons in civil dress with INSAS rifle and axe was an attempt to divert the attention of investigating agencies.

Mohan is currently in police custody and further details are being ascertained.

"There is no terror angle as speculated earlier in some media reports," said South Western Command Headquarters, Indian Army.