Bhagwat meeting chief of imams' organisation no deviation from Sangh's line: RSS leader

He slammed the Congress for saying Bhagwat's meeting with All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi was due to the "impact" of the party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

The Congress has misunderstood the Sangh's line and it should "repent" for it, Kumar, a national executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised to mark the 104th Haifa Victory Day at the Teen Murti Chowk here.

His remarks came a day after Bhagwat, taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community, visited a mosque and a madrassa here and held discussions with Ilyasi, who termed him "rashtra pita".

The Congress said the RSS chief's meeting with Ilyasi was due to the "impact" of its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and requested Bhagwat to walk with party leader Rahul Gandhi in uniting the country "with a tricolour in hand".