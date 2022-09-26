Bird tagged in Mumbai returns home after a long flight to Siberia

Terming it an "Eureka moment", the BNHS said that the black-tailed godwit, named Bala, after a renowned expert on bird migration Dr. S. Balachandran had taken wings from Mumbai in March.

It was tagged with a GPS device in Mumbai that month and finally it was traced to a location in southwestern Siberia in June, covering a distance of around 5,000 km across countries.

It again took flight and returned to Mumbai in just five days, this time covering 4,200 km, and is now resident at the Bhandup Pumping Station in the eastern suburbs.

The BNHS said that Bala's return proved the birds' typical habit of "site fidelity", ot a return to the same site that they are accustomed to.