BJP appoints new state president of Ladakh, Lakshadweep

A letter signed by BJP national general secretary, Arund Singh said, "BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Phunchok Stanzin, as state president of Ladakh BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect."

Stanzin has replaced Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as state president.

Another letter signed by Singh said, "BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed K.N. Kasmikoya, as state president of Lakshadweep BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect."