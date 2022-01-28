BJP declared assets worth Rs 4,847 cr in 2019-20, BSP second at Rs 698 crore: ADR

The Association for Democratic Reforms prepared its report based on its analysis of assets and liabilities of national and regional parties in 2019-20.

According to the analysis, the total assets declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties during the financial year amounted to Rs 6,988.57 crore and Rs 2,129.38 crore, respectively.

Among the seven national parties, the highest assets were declared by the BJP (Rs 4847.78 crore or 69.37 per cent), followed by the BSP (Rs 698.33 crore or 9.99 per cent) and the Congress (588.16 crore or 8.42 per cent), the ADR report said.

Among the 44 regional parties, the assets of the top 10 parties were worth Rs 2028.715 crore or 95.27 per cent of the total declared by them all combined.