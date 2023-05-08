BJP urges ECI to revoke registration of Congress

New Delhi, May 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party today demanded that the Congress party's registration with the Election Commission of India must be revoked immediately in view of Sonia Gandhi's tweet.

A delegation of senior BJP leaders led by Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav , Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called on the chief election commissioner and presented him a memorandum demanding immediate action against the Congress and its leader Sonia Gandhi, a party statement said.