BJP urges ECI to revoke registration of Congress

New Delhi, May 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party today demanded that the Congress party's registration with the Election Commission of India must be revoked immediately in view of Sonia Gandhi's tweet.
A delegation of senior BJP leaders led by Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav , Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called on the chief election commissioner and presented him a memorandum demanding immediate action against the Congress and its leader Sonia Gandhi, a party statement said.
The memorandum demanded that since it amounted to serious violation of model code of conduct, stringent action must be taken in the matter.
"Referring to the tweet of Sonia Gandhi in which she called the Karnataka voters to protect the sovereignty of the state, the memorandum said it followed a pattern of mischievous and intentional indiscretion for which a serious note must be taken by the ECI and a punitive action is urgently called for, " it said.