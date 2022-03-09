Bulli Bai case: App creator sought photos of 100 famous women for `auction', say police

The city police's cyber cell filed an over 2,000-page charge sheet in the suburban Bandra magistrate's court here last week. Its copy was made available on Wednesday.

The police has so far arrested six people in the case.

Citing a statement given by Niraj Singh, one of the arrested accused, the police claimed that in June 2020 iGiyu (Bishnoi's user id) had told Singh that he was planning to do something big on their social media group.

Bishnoi then asked people in the group to send photos of "100 famous non-BJP Muslim women in India", following which he was sent links and screenshots of several women's Twitter handles.

As per the charge sheet, Bishnoi told them that after a few days, the application or app would be ready and no one would be able to copy or crack it.

Two or three days later, Singh found out from social media that a case had been registered against the app's creators. He then asked all group members to delete their Twitter accounts and posts on the group and stay away from social media for a few days, the charge sheet stated.