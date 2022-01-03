'Bulli Bai' case: Delhi Police asks Twitter to remove objectionable content

A shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on social media came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on GitHub platform.

"Bulli Bai", popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

According to the sources, the police, in a letter, also sought information from software development platform GitHub about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer.