Bus wreckage found, 20 still missing in Himachal landslide

It took hours for rescuers to climb down the mountain and bring up the bodies. Even the rainfall and time and again landslips on Tuesday hampered the rescue operation, police officials said.



Kinnaur is one of remotest places in the state and scarcity and low frequency of passenger buses in the district leads to overcrowding of the vehicles.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Thakur and assured him of all possible help.



This is the second major natural disaster in Kinnaur in less than a month. Nine people, most of them tourists, were killed by a landslide as boulders fell and hit the vehicle they were travelling in on July 25.



This monsoon also caused major landslides in the state's Kangra district, claiming 10 lives.