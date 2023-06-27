"Can a country be run on two laws?..." PM Modi's big statement on Uniform Civil Code

Bhopal, June 27: Batting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said in Bhopal today while addressing party workers under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign. The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code.

He said that appeasement politics had left many people behind, including the Pasmanda Muslims.

"Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should go and explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics" PM Modi said.