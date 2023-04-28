CBI likely to visit Satya Pal Malik's house today in alleged J&K bribery case

New Delhi, April 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to approach former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on Friday in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 60 crore.

The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that he was allegedly asked to push, but had cancelled when he was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed that he was offered a bribe for clearing the files during his tenure as the J&K Governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

The CBI team is likely to visit his home to record his statement and gather more information.

Last year, the CBI had lodged a case in this respect and conducted raids in six states.

On March 23, 2022 a letter was received from Dr Mohammad Usman Khan, JKAS, Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department, Government of J&K regarding a matter of malpractice in awarding a contract for the Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to Reliance General Insurance Corporation Limited.