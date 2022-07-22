CBSE class 12 results: Girls outperform boys, over 92 pc candidates pass exam

Some students and schools claimed they had received the results much earlier than the official announcement.



This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 per cent while that of boys was 91.25 per cent. The transgender candidates' pass percentage was 100 per cent.



A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,34,797 have scored 90 pc marks.

Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartment.