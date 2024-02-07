CDS advocates self-reliant defence space ecosystem

New Delhi, Feb 7: To bolster India’s defence capabilities in space, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasised the urgent need for a highly capable Aatmanirbhar Defence space ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration of “DEFSAT”, a three-day space seminar and exhibition held at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on February 7 Gen Anil Chauhan underscored the government’s ambitious targets for the nation in space exploration and augmentation.

Highlighting the critical importance of space in both civilian and military realms, Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized its potential as a force multiplier to enhance combat capabilities across traditional domains of land, air, sea, and cyber. He stressed the imperative for all stakeholders in the defence space ecosystem to focus on bolstering Counter-Space capabilities as a deterrent to safeguard the nation’s space assets.

Gen Anil Chauhan outlined significant government initiatives aimed at leveraging space to strengthen armed forces’ capabilities. He mentioned the Mission DefSpace 2022 under the iDEX initiative, which includes 75 space-related challenges. Notably, five contracts have already been signed under this initiative, with four more contracts in various stages of documentation.

Emphasizing the growth of the space sector in India, Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the exponential rise in space startups, from just one in 2014 to 204 in 2023. He revealed that the nation invested $123 million in the space sector in 2023, bringing the total funding to $380.25 million. Gen Anil Chauhan projected that the Indian space economy, currently estimated at $8.4 billion, is expected to soar to $44 billion by 2033.