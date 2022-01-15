Centre for Peace & Progress launches 'In Pursuit of Peace: Improving Indo-Pak Relations'

It has contributions from intellectuals and activists from India and Pakistan including Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Javed Jabbar, Abdul Basit, Yashwant Sinha, Balbir Punj, Farooq Abdullah, Tathagata Roy, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Ashok Bhan, Muzzafar Shah, Suneel Wattal and G K Muju, it added.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, In Pursuit of Peace: Improving Indo-Pak Relations was released virtually during an online event on 15 January 2022, which was addressed by dignitaries from both India and Pakistan.

The launch of the publication was accompanied by a brief interactive online discussion among the contributors to the book. During this discussion, the participants lauded the efforts of the Centre for Peace & Progress and O. P. Shah in putting together this publication, which aims to cover the broad spectrum of views with regards to improving relations between India and Pakistan.