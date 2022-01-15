Centre for Peace & Progress launches 'In Pursuit of Peace: Improving Indo-Pak Relations'

Srinagar Jan 15: Kolkata-based Centre for Peace and Progress on Saturday released 'In Pursuit of Peace: Improving Indo-Pak Relations', a collection of articles by leading intellectuals and political as well as social activists from India and Pakistan.
The book, which was compiled by the Centre for Peace & Progress, has been edited by the Centre’s Founder and Chairman, O P Shah.
As per a handout, the book, which is being released on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the independence of India and Pakistan, aims to take stock of the current state of Indo-Pak relations.
It has contributions from intellectuals and activists from India and Pakistan including Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Javed Jabbar, Abdul Basit, Yashwant Sinha, Balbir Punj, Farooq Abdullah, Tathagata Roy, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Ashok Bhan, Muzzafar Shah, Suneel Wattal and G K Muju, it added.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, In Pursuit of Peace: Improving Indo-Pak Relations was released virtually during an online event on 15 January 2022, which was addressed by dignitaries from both India and Pakistan.
The launch of the publication was accompanied by a brief interactive online discussion among the contributors to the book. During this discussion, the participants lauded the efforts of the Centre for Peace & Progress and O. P. Shah in putting together this publication, which aims to cover the broad spectrum of views with regards to improving relations between India and Pakistan.
Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who was the Vice President of India from 2007 to 2017, in the prologue to the book commended the writings in the book and made the following observation: “It is my hope that its contents shall reach the reading public in both our countries and contribute to saner thinking and behaviour,” Ansari said.
Interested readers have been asked to contact Centre for Peace & Progress, 7B, Everest House, 46 C, J.L.N. Road, Kolkata, 700 071 or on email id opshah.shah@gmail.com