Centre forms 3-member panel to investigate Ramban tunnel collapse

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already initiated process to handle such emergency situation and also taking all possible measures to avoid such incidents in future, an official statement said on Sunday.

" A committee of 3 independent eminent experts has been constituted by the central government which has already moved to the site to investigate the reasons for slide/collapse and remedial measures thereof... Further action will be taken based on report of committee," it said.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) office order, Professor J T Sahu of IIT Delhi will be the chairman of the committee, and it will submit the report to the ministry within 10 days.

According to the official statement, the stretch between Digdole and Khooni Nallah of Ramban Banihal section is prone to frequent landslide and shooting stones due to fragile geology. Considering the strategic importance of maintaining all- weather connectivity to Srinagar and after assessing the challenges in ensuring stability of hill slopes on existing alignment, tunnels, viaducts are proposed under 3 packages in Ramban-Banihal section, it said.