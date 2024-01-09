Centre promotes 12 bureaucrats to additional secretary level

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Centre has elevated 12 bureaucrats, including Rahul Navin, the acting director of the Enforcement Directorate, to the position of Additional Secretary.

The decision, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, involved the in-situ upgradation of these officers’ ranks as a personal measure.

Navin, a 1993 batch IRS officer currently serving as the Special Director in the ED, assumed the role of acting director after Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s departure last September.

The ACC has also elevated seven officers assigned to different ministries and departments to the role of Additional Secretary.

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal now serves as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home in the Ministry of Home Affairs, while Asit Gopal, Tripti Gurha, Samir Kumar Sinha, Bharat Harbanslal Khera, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Puja Singh Mandol have been promoted in the Ministries of Textiles, Women and Child Development, Defence, Consumer Affairs, Drinking Water and Sanitation in Jal Jeevan Mission, and Statistics and Programme Implementation, respectively

The government has promoted Shubha Thakur, Sanjukta Mudgal, Anant Swarup, Navaljit Kapoor, Manoj Pandey, Anurag Bajpai, Alok Pande, Sunil Kumar, Hanif Qureshi, and Anandrao Vishnu Patil to the position of Additional Secretary in various departments such as Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Culture, Commerce and Industry, Tribal Affairs, Corporate Affairs, Defence Production, Finance, Science and Technology, Heavy Industries, and School Education and Literacy.