Centre says CoWIN portal completely safe, reports of data leak 'mischievous'

COWIN was developed and is owned and managed by MoHFW. An Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) was formed to steer the development of COWIN and for deciding on policy issues. The former CEO National Health Authority (NHA), chaired EGVAC which also included members from MoHFW and MeitY, the statement added.

Co-WIN data access - At present individual level vaccinated beneficiary data access is available at three levels, as below:

Beneficiary dashboard- The person who has been vaccinated can have an access to the Co-WIN data through use of registered Mobile number with OTP authentication.

Co-WIN authorized user- The vaccinator with use of authentic login credential provided can access personal level data of vaccinated beneficiaries. But the COWIN system tracks & keeps record of each time an authorized user accesses the COWIN system.

API based access - The third party applications who have been provided authorised access of Co-WIN APIs can access personal level data of vaccinated beneficiaries only through beneficiary OTP authentication.

Telegram BOT -

Without OTP vaccinated beneficiaries' data cannot be shared to any BOT.

Only Year of Birth (YOB) is captured for adult vaccination but it seems that on media posts it has been claimed that BOT also BOT mentioned date of Birth (DOB).

There is no provision to capture address of beneficiary.

The development team of COWIN has confirmed that there are no public APIs where data can be pulled without an OTP. In addition to the above, there are some APIs that have been shared with third parties such as ICMR for sharing data. It is reported that one such API has a feature of sharing the data by calling using just a mobile number of Aadhaar. However, even this API is very specific and the requests are only accepted from a trusted API that has been white-listed by the Co-WIN application, the statement further said.

Union Health Ministry has requested the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to look into this issue and submit a report. In addition, an internal exercise has been initiated to review the existing security measures of CoWIN.

CERT-In in its initial report has pointed out that the backend database for the Telegram bot was not directly accessing the APIs of the CoWIN database.