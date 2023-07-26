Centre to introduce four bills on quota, electoral reservation in J&K

Srinagar, July 26: The Union Government will introduce four key bills on quota and electoral reservation in Jammu & Kashmir in Parliament on Wednesday.

As per Lok Sabha’s revised list of business, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The bill is meant to reserve three seats—two for Kashmiri Pandits and one for refugees from Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir—in J&K Assembly.

The Union Home Minister will also introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.