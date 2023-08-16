Chandrayaan-3 completes last moon-bound manoeuvre, ahead of separation

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Aug 16: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully carried out the final orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, a week ahead of its scheduled landing on the moon.

“Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar bound manoeuvres are completed,” ISRO said today.

The spacecraft that was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14 this year is expected to touchdown on the South Polar region of the Moon on August 23.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.

Today’s fifth and final orbit-reduction manoeuvre was performed from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.