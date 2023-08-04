Chandrayaan-3: Spacecraft covers two-thirds of distance to moon

New Delhi, August 4: The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14, has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon.

“The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted Friday.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

The spacecraft was successfully launched onboard LVM-3 on July 14, 2023, at 14:35 IST. The spacecraft is currently undergoing a series of orbit manoeuvres with the objective of reaching the moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 will take nearly 33 days from the launch date to reach the orbit of the moon. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.