Child's Aadhaar not mandatory for availing benefits of Poshan scheme: Govt

The ministry recently proposed that the Anganwadi services should be digitised through the Poshan tracker to keep a tab on the nutrition access of the children moving across states.



"When you move from one place to another, it becomes easier for beneficiaries to identify you as part of the programme as a whole and that is why when we are proposing to the states that you universalise Poshan access...we are riding on the Aadhar linkage of the beneficiary," an official had said earlier this month.