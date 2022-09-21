China remains formidable challenge, has increased presence: Navy chief

He made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing the 49th annual management convention of the All India Management Association.



"China remains a formidable challenge and has increased its presence, not only along our land borders but also in the maritime domain by leveraging anti-piracy operations to normalize its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy chief said, adding that Beijing had maintained a continuous presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) since 2008 "using anti-piracy operations".



"At any point we have anything between five to eight Chinese Navy units, be it warships or research vessels and a host of Chinese fishing vessels operating in the IOR. We keep a watch on them and see how they are undertaking their activities in the IOR."