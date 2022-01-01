China's action to change status quo at LAC provocative: India

The ministry in its year end review said: "The unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the LAC, has been responded to in adequate measure."

To resolve the issue, the militaries of the two countries have been engaged in dialogue at various levels. After sustained joint efforts, disengagement was carried out at many locations.

Force levels in areas where disengagement has yet to take place have been adequately enhanced.