Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

The officer said they have a robust conflict resolution management in terms of when required organising meeting between the two sides at different levels.



"We have a mechanism of hot lines, we also meet in what is referred to as border personnel meetings. So far in the Eastern Command we had three hotlines, the fourth one was recently operationalised."



Regarding the Chinese activities, the officer talked about the level of operational preparedness of the force.



"We have taken number of steps number of measures, the foremost is enhancing out surveillance both close to the LAC as well as in the depth areas now this we are doing by synergizing efforts of our all surveillance equipmentA right from the strategic level till the tactical level where our soldiers actually deployed on the LAC," Lt Gen Pande said.



"We have adequateA forces that are available in each sector to deal with any contingency that may arise and we are also practicing and rehearsing on various contingencies that may come about in certain areas where at deployment are thin."



The officer also stated that they have strengthened the deployment, largely in areas where it was thin.



"I would say there has been not major increase or increment in terms of the number of forces that are deployed at the LAC. We also are looking at maximising the potential by incorporating the technologies to the maximum extent possible be it in term of increasing our surveillance, ISR capabilities or in terms of communications and likewise," he pointed.



