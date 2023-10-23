Chugh demands ouster of AAP govt's education minister in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 23: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded immediate expulsion of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains from the Cabinet after his name has been allegedly mentioned in the suicide note of assistant profesor Balwinder Kaur in Ropar district.
A large number of assistant professors held a demonstration in front of the residence of the AAP government cabinet minister.
Chugh said the AAP government in Punjab has made a mockery of the education system. He demanded that an FIR be registered against the state Educartion minister on the basisi of the suicide note and he should be suspended from the Cabinet pending police investigations.
Chugh said the entire education system in the state has collapsed and the AAP government has been trying to gain political publicity on false and fake grounds.