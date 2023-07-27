Chugh welcomes court summons to Tytler in 84 riots case

Chandigarh, July 27: All those responsible for carnage against the Sikhs in 1984 would be brought to book howsoever high position they might be holding in public life, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today.

Welcoming the Delhi court summons to veteran Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the case of alleged killing of three persons and causing arson in a gurudwara, Chugh said justice would surely be done to the victim families by the Modi government which had launched reinvestigation into the cases of violence against the Sikhs.