Class 12 student opens fire on teacher after being removed from school in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 5: In a shocking incident, a student of Class 12, who was issued a transfer certificate (TC) by his school for his alleged misbehaviour, opened fire on his history teacher at Kotputli town in Jaipur district on Thursday while the latter was returning home from the school.

The injured teacher, Natwar Singh Yadav, was rushed to the hospital after he suffered bullet injuries on his leg.



The accused student is a state-level hockey player who was earlier felicitated by the Rajasthan Governor for scouting.