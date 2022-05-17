Conduct pro-active anti-terror ops; ensure hassle-free Amarnath yatra: Shah to officials of JK

The marathon meetings held by the home minister came in the backdrop of recent targeted killings in the valley which included a Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat, who was gunned down by terrorists last week.

During the meetings, which was attended by Lt Governor of JK Manoj Sinha, police chief Dibag Singh and other top central and union territory officials, Shah was informed that this year's 42-day-long yatra, beginning on June 30, will have a Radio Frequency Identification Card (RFID) for every pilgrim besides an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

While Sinha was present in all the three meetings, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande attended the meetings to discuss the security situation in the union territory.

An official spokesman in a statement said the home minister directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively.

The home minister said in order to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the union territory.

In another statement, the spokesman said the JK chief secretary informed the meeting that each pilgrim will be provided with a RFID and will be insured with Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, RFID was provided to vehicles only.

Shah said a "hassle-free" journey for the pilgrims is a priority of the Modi government and directed that all arrangements, including additional electricity, water, and telecom facilities be made.

He also stressed for enhancement of mobile connectivity along the yatra route as he directed that earth moving equipment should be placed at vantage points to clear the route in case of landslides.