Cong 'dissenters' say collective, inclusive leadership the way forward

After the meeting, the group issued a statement, reading: "We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all level... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative in 2024."



The group was elated as apart from the initial members, some more leaders including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, senior leader P.J. Kurien, former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Raj Babbar, and Kuldeep Sharma were also seen arriving at Azad's residence for the meeting.



Shankarsinh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit were also taking part.