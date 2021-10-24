Congress offers freebies ahead of five state polls

The party plans to replicate this strategy in the other poll-bound states of Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur also. The manifesto committees of all the states going to the polls are working on the promises which can be put forth. The Congress has called a meeting on October 26 to discuss the elections.

Starting from Uttar Pradesh where the Congress is for the first time in years trying to pose a serious challenge, Priyanka said: "I met some students, they said they need smartphones to study and for security. I am happy that with the consent of the manifesto committee, the Uttar Pradesh Congress today took a decision to give smartphones to the girls who pass Intermediate and electronic scooty to Bachelor students."

The Congress is not the principal opposition party in the state but it is ruling in Punjab and is the main opposition party in three other states.