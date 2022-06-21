Controversial remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet (PBUH) have damaged India's reputation internationally: NSA Ajit Doval

The controversial remarks triggered worldwide protests prompting the BJP to suspend both Sharma and Jindal. The Gulf countries were the first to lodge a protest with India over the remarks.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the controversial remarks by the now suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against the Prophet of Islam had "damaged India’s reputation internationally as they have projected the country in a manner that is far from the truth". ANI