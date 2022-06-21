Controversial remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet (PBUH) have damaged India's reputation internationally: NSA Ajit Doval

Srinagar June 21: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the controversial remarks by the now suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against the Prophet of Islam had "damaged India’s reputation internationally as they have projected the country in a manner that is far from the truth".
“It has (damaged India’s reputation), in the sense that India has been projected or some disinformation has been spread against India which is far from the reality. Probably there is a need for us to engage them and talk to them and convince them, " Doval said in an interview to news agency ANI.
The controversial remarks triggered worldwide protests prompting the BJP to suspend both Sharma and Jindal. The Gulf countries were the first to lodge a protest with India over the remarks.
Two civilians were killed while several others injured after police opened fire on the protesters protesting against the controversial remarks in Ranchi on June 10.