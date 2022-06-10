Cop fires indiscriminately on Kolkata street, kills woman before shooting self

Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Tripathi and Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Santosh Pandey, rushed to the spot following which the bodies of the slain woman and the killer cop were removed.



A source informed that the policeman had joined duty at the guard outpost on Friday, hence he was not known to others.



"Because of Friday Namaz, the crowd was less in the area. Otherwise, the number of casualties could have been more," said a local resident.