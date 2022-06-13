Cops to organise cricket matches with Hindu and Muslim teammates in sensitive areas ahead of Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Teams participating in these matches will have members from Hindu and Muslim communities.

Two teams each with members of both the communities are being formed in the areas falling under the police stations along the route of the Rath Yatra, he said.

The 145th procession of the Rath Yatra will be taken out from the Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area of the old city on July 1.

"We are forming mixed teams of Hindu and Muslim players in the old city area under the limits of police stations that fall en route to the Yatra. We will organise tennis ball cricket tournaments in these areas," said the Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector 1), RV Asari.

The idea is to encourage members of both the communities to understand each other better and to instil the spirit of coordination and teamwork among them. We also want to spread the message of communal harmony and peace, he said.