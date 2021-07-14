Court orders probe into rape charges against Waseem Rizvi

In the application, the victim stated that her husband had been a driver with Rizvi for four years.



She alleged that one day, Rizvi sent him out of station and then came to her house at night and raped her. He also took her objectionable photographs and threatened to upload them on social media sites.



She claimed that she did not inform anyone of the incident because she feared a threat to her husband's life but Rizvi continued to rape her by sending her husband out of station on pretext of some work at frequent intervals.