COVID: 10,273 new cases, 243 fresh fatalities in India

The death toll climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,409 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.00 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent, according to the ministry.