COVID-19: 2,503 new cases, 27 fresh fatalities in India

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of cases is the lowest since May 4, 2020.