COVID-19: India logs 41,506 new cases, 895 fresh fatalities

New Delhi, July 11: With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.