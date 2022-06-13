COVID-19: India logs 8,084 new cases, 10 fatalities

The 10 new fatalities include three each from Kerala and Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Mizoram and Punjab.



A total of 5,24,771 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,870 from Maharashtra, 69,835 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,221 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,205 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.