COVID-19: India records 1,054 fresh cases, 29 more deaths

However, the number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,132, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 233 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,25,02,454, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.